New chapter for Hannah Playhouse

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 13:02

The iconic Hannah Playhouse, located on the corners of Courtenay Place and Cambridge Tce in Wellington’s busy entertainment district, is very much alive and well. Previously the home to Downstage Theatre until the company closed in 2014, the Hannah Playhouse is now a busy theatre-for-hire. Recent changes involved a new partnership with NZ ticketing company iTICKET, which includes becoming a national outlet, handy for anyone looking to purchase tickets to events across the country.

iTICKET CEO Reece Preston says "We are excited to be starting a new relationship with the Hannah Playhouse. iTICKET was founded on our passion for live theatre and we love working with venues like the Hannah who bring a rich and vibrant history of New Zealand theatre. We look forward to providing audiences with an improved ticketing experience when they purchase tickets to shows at the Hannah."

"The Hannah is thriving these days, hosting a diverse range of great New Zealand talent. We love theatre, but it’s wonderful to see operas, dance, comedy, kid’s shows and raves come in and own the space. Such a wide range of people coming through really brings us to life. We are always looking forward to seeing what new ideas people want to bring to life in our space and enjoy meeting the fascinating people who come to enjoy our joint offerings. Keep your eye on us, or you are going to miss something really special." says Hannah Playhouse General Manager Kathiy Watson.

Now thanks to the partnership with iTICKET, Hannah Playhouse audiences can enjoy;

No more printing required - patrons can choose to present eTickets on a smartphone to be scanned at the door

More ways to access tickets, via mobile-responsive website, freephone 0508 iTICKET, in-person from the Wellington i-Site and also from the Hannah Playhouse box office.

Multiple online payment options - Hannah patrons can choose to pay by standard credit card, Bank Transfer or with iTICKET’s new Online EFTPOS service.

The future of the iconic Hannah Playhouse is looking bright for arts lovers in Wellington, with several exciting seasons of theatre already secured for 2017/2018, including Capital E’s National Theatre for Children; Songs of the Sea - Waiata o te Moana, Footnote New Zealand Dance; Contrast Tour and Nextstage; Desperate Huttwives. The New Zealand Festival, NZ International Comedy Festival, dance works, opera, children’s shows are also in the pipeline for 2018.

For hirers and theatre-goers alike, it’s great news for Wellington’s diverse performing arts landscape.