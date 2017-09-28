Register now for the 2017 Upper Hutt Santa Parade

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 15:57

The time has come to register for the 2017 Upper Hutt Santa Parade.

This year’s theme is a ‘Winter Wonderland’ and we look set to see another huge turnout for this much-loved family event.

This is a call to all organisations, groups, and businesses operating in Upper Hutt to join in on the 2017 Upper

Hutt Santa Parade. This year’s theme takes us to the colder climate, with groups being asked to show us their best Winter Wonderland float. There are huge opportunities to get creative with your take on a wintery Christmas theme.

There is a $1,000 prize for the float that best reflects the theme of a Winter Wonderland, and a $250 prize for the People’s Choice Award, voted for on social media in the week following the parade.

The parade will take place on Sunday 3 December, starting at 3.00 pm. Entry of a float is free, but registration is required. You can register now online at upperhuttcity.com/float-registration

Join Santa after the parade for a Winter Wonderland at Expressions from 3.00 - 5.30 pm. Enter a winter wonderland filled with snow, live music, Christmas acts, holiday crafts, and other Yuletide treats and have your photo taken with Santa. There will be an array of activities the whole family can enjoy.

The Upper Hutt Santa Parade is organised by Upper Hutt City Council, and is promoted by the Upper Hutt Leader.