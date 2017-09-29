Water theme to make big splash at Ngapuhi Festival

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 09:59

A giant waterslide will keep the young and young at heart entertained all day at next year’s NGÄPUHI FESTIVAL, celebrating the festival’s theme of ‘ko au te wai, ko te wai ko au - I am the water and the water is me’.

Hosted by Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi O NgÄpuhi, the festival has grown from just 4000 people in 2004 to over 30,000 in 2016, and is now the largest FREE music, arts, cultural and community event in Northland.

NGÄPUHI FESTIVAL 2018 will be held at Toll Stadium, Whangarei on Saturday 27th January and will feature some of the Aotearoa’s best homegrown talent including award winning RnB and soul singer Aaradhna, soulful roots reggae band Paua and the melodic Modern Maori Quartet. Further announcements of performers will be released via

facebook.com/ngapuhifestival and ngapuhifestival.com

RÅ«nanga CEO Tony Dowling says "the festival is a biannual celebration for NgÄpuhi, NZ’s largest Iwi, and as a FREE event it brings diverse communities and thousands of people together to experience NgÄpuhi entertainment, food, arts, crafts, and hospitality. I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the day, the entertainment, fun activities, art exhibition and all the food stalls".

Aotearoa’s premier Iwi Arts Exhibition Toi NgÄpuhi returns to NGAPUHI FESTIVAL 2018 with over 50 NgÄpuhi and MÄori artists exhibiting world-class clay, glass, painting, sculpture and mixed media artworks. The exhibition will be held in the level two lounge at Toll Stadium and is open to the public from Thursday 25 - Sunday 28 January.

As a smoke-free, alcohol-free and family-friendly event, the festival will have more than 100 food, craft and information stalls, interactive and fun activities for the kids, and designated space for kaumÄtua and kuia.

Festival Event Manager, Tio Taiaki says "we’re excited to host next year’s festival at Toll Stadium, it’s going to be a fun day for everyone, and don’t forget your togs and towel for the waterslide. We’ll also be live video-streaming all stage performances again, streaming NgÄpuhi Festival to the world and onto the giant LCD screen for everyone to share and enjoy"