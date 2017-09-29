Ringa Toi Student Exhibition 2017: celebrating student success

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 12:55

A public exhibition in Wellington has showcased the artwork of secondary school students from across New Zealand, with a focus on Toi MÄori.

Hosted by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), the Ringa Toi exhibition celebrates the work of secondary school students working towards achieving NCEA Levels 1-3.

The exhibition showcased artworks at Excellence level across a range of MÄori art forms including raranga (weaving), kÄkahu (wearable art), whakairo (carving), kÅwhaiwhai, mahi-tÄ (paint, print, spray), whakapakoko (sculpture) and mahi-matihiko (digital).

Schools from as far north as Whangarei and as far south as Invercargill took part in the exhibition, and many of the students and teachers attended the launch. More than 1500 people viewed the free exhibition over the five days it was open last week.

Visitors to the exhibition commented on the very high calibre of artwork on display.

NZQA Chief Executive Karen Poutasi says Toi MÄori is recognised as a vehicle to enhance student achievement and encourage retention at school. ‘It also provides a platform where the use of mÄtauranga MÄori is advanced and MÄori learner success is accelerated.’

The inaugural Ringa Toi exhibition was launched last year with over 40 works.

This year, visitors to the exhibition had the opportunity to vote for their favourite artwork. Three students received a People’s Choice Award for their artwork:

1: Phoenix Prujean, ÅtÄhuhu College

2: Selena Overhoff, ÅtÄhuhu College

3: Jakaia Williams, Awatapu College

Six others received a Highly Commended or Commended award:

Highly Commended

Whakairo: Phoenix Prujean, Otahuhu College

Mahi-TÄ: Tarsha Reti, Pukekohe High School

Mahi-matihiko: Mahina Rose Holland Bennett, Western Springs College

Commended

Whakairo: Toka Tu Moana Tamihere, Gisborne Boys’ High School

Mahi TÄ: Tu Pono Whanga-Whiu, Te Wharekura o RÄkaumangamanga

Mahi-matihiko: Lea Jody Rust, Western Springs College