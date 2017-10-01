Kiwis wanted for trans-Tasman team challenge series

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 10:45

TVNZ and Channel 7 Australia are partnering to bring brand new series Spartan to New Zealand - and we’re looking for Kiwi teams!

Inspired by the global fitness phenomenon, Spartan Race, this is the world's toughest team-based obstacle course. Impossible to complete alone, the only way to conquer it is to work together as a cohesive unit of three.

Raising the bar on team competitions, groups of friends, families and workmates must join forces to race across a specially-designed spectacular Spartan course engineered to challenge their determination, endurance and will.

While the series will be filmed across the ditch, we’re on the hunt for New Zealand teams to pit against Australia in the ultimate test of fitness and teamwork.

TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater says: "We’re proud to partner with Channel 7 on this new blockbuster series. Spartan is set to be the toughest and biggest obstacle course ever seen on Australian or New Zealand television. Allowing Kiwi contestants a chance to take on the Aussies should have viewers in both countries glued to their screens and cheering on their favourites."

Over the course of this massive television event, the extreme obstacles will escalate to truly test the most outstanding athletes in the country. In the end, only one team will triumph and rise to become the ultimate Spartans.

The series is being produced by Matchbox Pictures and Eureka Productions for Channel 7 and TVNZ.

The format rights for Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge are held by NBCUniversal International.

Applications for Spartan are now open at www.australianspartan.com

Spartan will air on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand in 2018.