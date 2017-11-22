Gearing up for Christmas in Whangarei with festivals, parades, concerts

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 06:32

‘Tis the season of good will, which has provided a great opportunity for Whangarei District and the District’s businesses to work together to create a festive atmosphere in the lead up to Christmas and summer.

Retailers and business operators attending recent Central City Plan workshops said they were keen to see Council and businesses create lots of vitality and good cheer over the long-term to attract new businesses, residents, more visitors and to improve the economy.

Many commented on the positive things happening around the Town Basin and Loop walkway, linking back to Cameron Street and the Central City, and asked for a focus there.

To kick things off over the festive season, Council will start raising Christmas flags, fairy lights, street pole lights and seasonal banners over the next week, with an extra focus on the Town Basin and surrounds.

Council’s Venues and Events Operations Team Leader Jenny Calder said Santa's elves (actually parks, property, graphics, planning, promotions, Venues and Events teams and McKay’s staff) will be magicking up the decorations at night and the transformation would take about a week to complete.

"We’re keen (as a Council) to lay the foundation for a sense of season and destination in the District, so that businesses can come on-board with their own festive ideas. It is about everyone playing a part to ensure the summer and Christmas buzz is very good for our economy.

"I am particularly looking forward to the lights going into the trees around the Town Basin this week - a beautiful setting where the reflections of the lit trees and lights on yacht masts in the Town Basin will combine with the hubbub of events at the Canopy Bridge and eateries, to create a great atmosphere."