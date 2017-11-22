Whangarei District Council funds seven major arts events

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 06:32

Seven performing arts events involving young and old and many cultures have received a total $15,000 in funding from Whangarei District Council's Performing Arts fund this month.

The projects are all unique, new and exciting, according to Council’s Funding Committee Chairman Crichton Christie.

"Most are first time applicants to this Fund and most are experienced artists new to the district.

"This bodes very well for the district and our creative sector. In particular, Wahine Works’ production of Waiora, the return season, (pictured) aims to create a career pathway in the performing arts for our district’s youth, and to create stronger connections within the Maori community," Councillor Christie said.

"The quality and diversity of the applications were impressive and included dance, theatre and festivals.

Applicants obtaining grants were:

Michelle Ryan Arts for "Blood Relative" - an autobiographical play about life, death, infertility and what it means to be family, to tour rest homes, hospitals and rural communities.

Company of Giants for "The Boy Who Left His Jabberwock" - the development season of this show was a huge hit with young children, and the revised version will again be staged in a giant sheet fort.

Wahine Works for "Wairoa" - the return season of this sell-out show, a story about the struggle for cultural identity.

Living Theatre Charitable Trust for "The Rock Pool" - free public shows as part of Sea Week and featuring specially created creatures and musical score.

Northland Hip Hop Dance Trust for the 10th Anniversary Northland Hip Hop Dance Championships - a competition, performances and workshops, featuring 80 dancers and special guests including international hip hop artist Kaea Pearce (Ngapuhi).

Indian Ink Theatre Company for "Mrs Krishnan’s Party" - this acclaimed Auckland company returns with more innovative and interactive theatre for all ages.

Taki Rua Productions for "Awhina" - as part of their Te Reo Maori 2018 season, this renowned Wellington company will present this show in te reo to marae and rural communities.

The Performing Arts Fund supports community groups undertaking a major performing arts event including major theatre, musical or dance productions, major performing arts pieces or multi-day performing arts events.

Applications for the next round of the Performing Arts Fund will open 1 July 2018 and information is available on our Funding and Grants page on our website.