Plan ahead for Santa's arrival on Sunday - Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 10:39

Santa’s coming to Auckland this Sunday and we’re counting the sleeps. Since his last visit there have been changes in town so there are a few things to remember.

Driving into central Auckland isn’t a great idea so Santa is suggesting you jump on a bus, train or ferry to get to the Farmers Santa Parade. Or, if you can, walk or bike into the city.

Public transport will be busier than usual so Auckland Transport is putting on some extra services to make sure everyone is in town in time for the parade at 1pm.

Bus

Enjoy the ride by bus to the parade, buses will operate to a Sunday timetable with some extra services, normal fares/passes will apply.

Due to road closures a number of city centre bus stops will be relocated and there will be some route diversions. Visit Stop closures due to Farmers Santa Parade. Auckland Transport Ambassadors will be around to help.

To plan your journey use the Journey Planner. Or try our new app https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/more-services/mobile-services/

Additional bus services

We will have some extra buses running to and from the city centre, normal fares/passes apply.

Check out extra services from Botany, Cockle Bay, Bayview, Beach Haven, Rosebank Rd, New Lynn/Blockhouse Bay, Blockhouse Bay/Lynfied, Waikowhai/Three Kings, Onehunga, Panmure, Glendowie/St Heliers, Long Bay, Browns Bay and Torbay.

Northern Express

Albany to City Centre via all Busway Stations

Additional Northern Express buses will travel to Lower Albert St near Quay St (Stop 7071) between around 10.45am and 12.30pm, they’ll run every 7-8 minutes. Outside these times, the frequency from Albany is every 15 minutes.

Hibiscus Coast Station to City Centre

The frequency from Hibiscus Coast station to Lower Albert St near Quay St (Stop 7071) is every 30 minutes all day.

City Centre to Albany via all Busway Stations

Additional Northern Express buses will depart from Lower Albert St near Quay St (Stop 7071) and travel to Albany via all Busway Stations between around 2.15pm and 3.30pm.

City Centre to Hibiscus Coast Station

Additional Northern Express buses will depart from Lower Albert St near Quay St (Stop 7071) and travel to Hibiscus Coast Station between around 2.15pm and 3.30pm, they’ll run every 20 minutes.

Train

Try out the trains, they’ll be operating approximately every 20-30 minutes on most lines into the city. Normal fares/passes will apply.

Some bad news though, balloons cannot be carried on trains or in stations as we’d hate them to fly away and touch the overhead power lines.

Britomart Train Station will be busy so if you’re travelling on the Western Line use the eastern entrance in Takutai Square.

For timetables

View the train timetable for the Southern (include Onehunga and Eastern) line for Sunday 26 November 2017 (PDF 434 KB).

View the train timetable for the Western line for line for Sunday 26 November 2017 (PDF 410KB).

Ferry

The Downtown Ferry Terminal is located on Quay St in Downtown Auckland. Normal fares/passes apply for ferry services.

Fullers will have additional ferry services to get you to the parade, normal fares/passes apply. Check the website: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/farmers-santa-parade/

There are currently temporary departure points at the Downtown Ferry Terminal while seawall repair works are in place. Find out more about Downtown ferry departure changes.

Walking or cycling

Walking into the city or riding your bike or scooter is a great option. There are a number of cycle routes to get you into town https://at.govt.nz/media/1973249/auckland-central-city-cycle-map-a4.pdf

Taking your own vehicle to the parade?

If you are planning to drive in, please be aware that there will be road closures and parking restrictions https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/events-causing-delays/christmas-event-road-closures/

Fares for children

It’s much easier and cheaper for children to get around Auckland at the weekend. Auckland Transport has 99 cent weekend fares for children aged 5 to 15 travelling on an AT HOP card.

The 99 cent fare covers travel on buses and trains (not ferries) on weekends and during public holidays. To qualify for this fare, a parent or caregiver needs to load a child concession on the AT HOP card and it needs to be registered.

The cardholder can make up to five bus or train trips over a four hour period with up to 30 minutes between each trip. https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/at-hop-card/card-concessions-discount-fares/child-student-discount/child-weekend-fares/

For more on the parade and where to see Santa head to his website: http://www.santaparade.co.nz