Berhampore Primary School Knack Market this weekend

Knack is Berhampore School's major fundraiser and is run four times a year, seasonally.
Our Christmas market this weekend runs over two dates, a mellow Friday evening for a more relaxed couple of hours offering the opportunity to meet with friends and leave the kids at home. We'll have great live music, authentic Italian pizza, delicious salads and cakes for you to enjoy while you browse the school hall full of craft and design.
On Saturday, we'll have a separate area of kids' activities, run by the Berhampore School senior classes. Alongside the craft - babies', kids' and women's clothing, hand-carved wooden spoons, silver jewellery, felted ornaments, seedlings, original art prints, bags, wallets, lampshades, bespoke weaving, hair accessories, skincare products, hats, gloves, cushions, tea towels - will be Iranian and Filipino food, and we'll have the wonderful Havana coffee machine in action on both dates.
Free parking, and EFTPOS available.
Friday 24th November, 6-8pm
Saturday 25th November, 9:30am-2:30pm
Berhampore Primary School hall, Britomart Street (off Adelaide Road), Berhampore
