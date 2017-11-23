Sleigh bells to ring across Lower Hutt this Christmas

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:54

Pop-Up Carols bring sing-a-long fun, and the Kiwi Christmas is celebrated in Dowse Square this year as part of Christmas in the Hutt.

The family-favourite Pop-Up Carols spring up across the city again in December, bringing an hour of festive joy to many of our suburbs. Nick Tansley and his Christmas caravan are sure to delight and entertain.

Also returning is Christmas in Dowse Square, a celebration of the classic Kiwi Christmas. It features a sandy beach and ball-pit shore where hidden treasure may be found, a food truck picnic, and plenty of live entertainment and roaming performers. There may even be a forecast of snow…

For details on these and more festive events taking place in Lower Hutt this Christmas, check out huttcity.govt.nz/events and facebook.com/inthehutt. You can also sign up to the What’s Up in the Hutt events newsletter at bit.ly/inthehutt to stay up to date with great family events throughout the year.