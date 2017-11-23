Get into the Christmas spirit with Selwyn Libraries

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 11:47

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Selwyn District Libraries, with upcoming special Christmas storytime events, Summer Reading BINGO, and the opportunity to donate to help others in need.

Christmas Storytimes will be held throughout December at the four Selwyn District Libraries. These family events will celebrate Christmas with stories, songs and lots of fun. The storytime evenings are aimed at children aged 2-7 but families of all ages are welcome. Please visit selwynlibraries.co.nz to book for these popular sessions.

- Leeston Library, Wednesday 6 December, 6-7pm

- Darfield Library, Tuesday 12 December, 6-7pm

- Lincoln Library, Thursday 14 December, 6-7pm

- Rolleston Library, Monday 18 December, 6-7pm

Want to be rewarded for your summer reading? Play Summer Reading BINGO, fill in the bingo card with the title and author of your summer reading and be in to win some great prizes at exciting prize night events, including books, vouchers, book packs, an iPad and more. A children’s bingo card is available for children 12 years and under, as well as a separate one for adults and young adults. For every BINGO line completed, bring your card to any Selwyn District Libraries branch and receive a free Hot Pick/DVD voucher. The BINGO cards can be picked up from Friday 1 December from any Selwyn District Libraries branch or downloaded from selwynlibraries.co.nz.

Adults’ prize nights:

- Darfield Library, Tuesday 30 January, 6-7pm

- Leeston Library, Wednesday 31 January, 6-7pm

- Lincoln Library, Thursday 1 February, 6-7pm

- Rolleston Library, Thursday 1 February, 6-7pm

Children’s prize nights:

- Each library, Saturday 27 January, from 2pm

Interested in feeling the spirit of giving? Donate a can to the Cantastic Tree! The Cantastic Tree is taking shape at all Selwyn District Libraries now, and we want your help to make it grow as large as possible to help those in need this Christmas. Put your donation on the Cantastic Tree at your local library and service centre between now and Monday 18 December.

Donations must be in cans, non-perishable, within the use by/best by date, and with original label. Donations will be given to Ellesmere Food Bank Trust which helps those in need right across Selwyn.

If you’ve lost your library card, bring a can in during this period and it will be replaced free of charge.

In addition to these exciting events, Christmas-themed displays will be available at all Selwyn District Libraries.