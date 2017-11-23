Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 14:15

The countdown is on and excitement is building, with Porirua City’s Christmas in the Park just days away.

The afternoon and evening of family fun is at Te Rauparaha Park on 2 December and will have something for everyone with Christmas carols, live music, free activities for kids and lots of festive cheer.

Mayor Mike Tana will join MC Frankie Stevens on stage to start the singalong and he’s excited about celebrating a special time of year.

"It’s important in all the excitement to reflect on the significance of Christmas Day and what it represents," Mayor Tana says.

"For me it’s about honouring the birth of Christ and celebrating his messages of peace and love.

"It’s a time to share with loved ones, show kindness to others and, of course, have some fun."

Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford, Chairperson of the Grants, Awards and Events Subcommittee, says she’s excited about the new central city venue and the plans for the event.

"There’s a real focus on family fun this year, and Te Rauparaha Park is a great place for us to all get together and celebrate," she says.

"There’s lots of space for kids to run around and enjoy the free activities, or to have a picnic dinner, sing some carols and just relax during a busy time of year."

Trust Porirua City Brass will play Christmas carols and there will be performances by locals Thomas Poki, Tepua Tanielu and Take Note Singers.

For kids there will be a range of bouncy castles and games - including the inflatable Mission Impossible obstacle course - as well as traditional egg and spoon and sack races.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Santa, so the big man himself will be available for photos by the 6 metre Christmas tree.

Bring a picnic dinner or there will be food trucks on hand so you can buy something tasty if you prefer.