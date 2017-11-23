Even more events this summer in Selwyn

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 17:15

An extra month’s worth of events have been packed into the 2017/18 annual Summer in Selwyn programme, kicking off this year at the start of December.

Over 70 Council and community events are planned in Selwyn district as part of the Council’s Summer in Selwyn event programme, which will run through to April 2018.

Selwyn residents will now have received the Summer in Selwyn Guide booklet in the mail. These can also be picked up from any Selwyn District Library or Council Service Centre.

Senior Events and Recreation Advisor Dave Tippett says there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer in Selwyn.

"Summer events are fun for the whole family and help make Selwyn a great place to live by connecting people to their community. We are proud to present even more events than in previous years, with a great range of community-organised events on offer as well, including Christmas parades, community markets, fêtes and picnics, and fitness-related events," he says.

Council events include two drive-in movies at Rolleston and Darfield, and two outdoor movies at Lincoln and Leeston as part of the Spectrum Lighting and Sound Outdoor Family Movies. Either park up and tune in to the special frequency on your car radio, or bring a seat, bean bag or blanket and chill out in front of the huge outdoor screen.

The Faringdon Summer Pool Parties will include a special Christmas Pool Party at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre, as well as Darfield and Southbridge community pools. The DJ will be playing, with inflatables, games, prizes, a sausage sizzle and loads of fun.

The New World Rolleston Picnics in the Parks are coming to eight locations, with live music, bouncy castles, face painting, Pedalmania, entertainment and much more - including activities for all ages and prizes up for grabs.

The New World Rolleston Teddy Bears’ Picnic will return to Rolleston Community Centre and Rolleston Reserve. With an opening performance from Cirque Grande, the Teddy Bears’ Picnic will be jam-packed with family fun, including teddy bear parade, face painting, faeries, bouncy castles, toddlers’ gym and prizes.

The Faringdon Summer Skate Jams will take place at eight locations around Selwyn. Coaching will be available with experienced skate instructors, with gear available for hire on the day. Prizes will be up for grabs for the best tricks.

Great entertainment with live music is coming to local parks with the Faringdon Music on the Green. Bring a picnic and relax while listening to an outstanding line-up of our local talented musicians at Rolleston, Leeston, Darfield and Lincoln.

A number of Selwyn District Libraries events are also taking place over summer, including Selwyn Libraries BINGO, Christmas Storytimes, Cantastic Tree, Think, Create, Write!, Kawaii Crafts, Games Challenge, Creative Tech, Pop-Up Library, and Teddies’ Overnight Adventures.

Events planned for December are:

Monday 20 November-Monday 18 December

Cantastic Christmas, All Selwyn Libraries

Friday 1 December-Friday 26 January

Selwyn Summer Reading BINGO, All Selwyn Libraries

Friday 1 December

Leeston Santa Parade 5.30pm, Leeston

Sunday 3 December

Rolleston Kids’ Market 10am-12pm, Rolleston Community Centre

Wednesday 6 December

Christmas Storytimes 6-7pm, Leeston Library

Saturday 9 December

Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market 9am, Gerald Street

Sunday 10 December

Christmas Picnic in the Park - Darfield 3pm, Westview Park

Tuesday 12 December

Christmas Storytimes 6-7pm, Darfield Library

Thursday 14 December

Christmas Storytimes 6-7pm, Lincoln Library

Sunday 17 December

Spectrum Lighting and Sound Outdoor Movie - Lincoln

7-9pm, The Lincoln Green

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000), PG

Monday 18 December

Christmas Storytimes 6-7pm, Rolleston Library

Wednesday 20 December

Faringdon Christmas Pool Party 2-4pm, Selwyn Aquatic Centre

For a complete list of Summer in Selwyn events, visit facebook.com/summerinselwyn or www.selwyn.govt.nz/events.