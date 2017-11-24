Memorial Park Skate Rink Open Day

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 16:08

Skates and roller blades are expected to be unearthed from cupboards this weekend for a Memorial Park’s Skate Rink Open Day. Memorial Park Sports Trust are hosting the Open Day on Sunday November 26 from 12 noon to 3pm.

The rink has recently undergone a $50,000 makeover which included the resealing of the rink after drainage upgrades were completed.

Jason Pilkington, Council’s Leisure Assets Planner says he is delighted the Open Day gives an opportunity for people to enjoy the upgraded facilities and is looking forward to more people enjoying using it.

"We have also just had some really great artwork completed on the nearby toilet block, so the area around the rink is looking really impressive."

Palmerston North City Council is supporting the event with a barbecue and connections for sound.

Representatives from clubs including roller derby, roller hockey, inline hockey, speed skating and artistic skating will be attending the open day and are happy to assist people with skating tips and have talk to them about their clubs and sport.

Skates will be available for hire for $2 for those who don’t have their own.