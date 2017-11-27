Music and Movies in Parks announce line-up for Auckland's Parks

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 08:53

Grab your chilly bin and get your picnic blanket ready as there’s an unmissable line-up of free outdoor music and movies coming to a park near you this summer.

Auckland Council’s popular Music and Movies in Parks series kicks off in January, bringing your favourite blockbusters and top kiwi music talent to Auckland’s beautiful parks and reserves. In 2018 the series will be bigger and better than ever before and include two exciting new events - Kids Music in the Park and Open Air Orchestra.

You’ll be spoilt for choice with the 2018 Music in Parks line-up of 24 free outdoor concerts featuring artists from diverse musical genres - everything from rock and pop to RnB and jazz will take the stage. This is also your chance to check out some of the Kiwi music talent behind Auckland’s recent recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Returning in 2018 are two summer outdoor gig favourites; don’t miss the electrifying Demon Energy Rock the Park local rock legends bringing the noise, The Datsuns, Head Like A Hole, Villainy and Dead Favours, to Grey Lynn Park. For a summer festival vibe take the whÄnau to Demon Energy Summer Jam at Manukau Sports Bowl; headlined by summer tour favourites Stan Walker featuring Jessica Mauboy, Smashproof, Tomorrow People, Swiss and recent VNZMA winners SWIDT. Enjoy tasty food trucks and fun activities as you listen to the summer sounds.

At Kids Music in the Park, Suzy Cato, Jay Laga'aia (Jay’s Jungle) and Chris Lam Sam (Funky Monkeys) will have the whole family on their feet dancing and singing along at Coyle Park. With yummy food, face painting and lots more fun activities on offer, this is a family-friendly event that the kids will love.

Ending the series on a high note is the Open Air Orchestra at Bell Park, featuring the captivating sounds of The Blackbird Ensemble’s 20 piece orchestra. Fusing classical and electronic instruments with contemporary vocals by Julia Deans, Bailey Wiley, Alae and more, this all new event is not-to-be missed and sure to be a summer highlight. Special headline act still to be announced.

If you prefer to stay local, look out for Music in Parks events in your area throughout summer. From Mel Parsons’ enchanting folk/country vocals at Hobsonville Point Park, Jordan Luck Band rocking Helensville River Reserve or the talented line-up in store for Sunday sessions at the Auckland Domain Band Rotunda, this summer Auckland’s in for an all-you-can eat musical feast.

Movies in Parks takes the fun of the cinema outdoors, so pack a picnic and watch your favourite kiwi favourites, family fun and household classics under the stars. Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Pork Pie, Captain Underpants, Back to the Future, Beauty and the Beast, Trolls and a special Valentine’s Day screening of When Harry Met Sally are just a few of the excellent movies showing in the series.

Councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins, Deputy Chairperson of the Community Development and Safety Committee says, "Music and Movies in Parks has become a summer tradition for Auckland, a way for us to come together and celebrate our city. I’m particularly looking forward to the Music in Parks line-up this year that supports home-grown artists from all over the Auckland region, reflecting the talent that awarded us the status of a UNESCO Creative City of Music."

Rob Hennin, CEO of nib New Zealand says the health insurer is thrilled to partner with Movies in Parks. "We love supporting our local community and helping Kiwis to enjoy their everyday lives. Our support of this event reflects this by providing Aucklanders with a wonderful summer experience."

Paul Nolan, CEO of Davies Foods echoes similar feelings. "We’re especially proud to give back to the community by partnering with Movies in the Park with our Pop’n’Good popcorn and the Music in Parks signature events, Demon Energy Rock the Park and Demon Energy Summer Jam with our Demon Energy brand."

The Music and Movies in Parks series came together thanks to Auckland Council’s major partners Zerowater and nib as well as supporting partners MediaWorks, Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa, NZ Home Loans, Menulog, Pop’n’Good, More FM and Tamaki Regeneration.

Don’t miss out on three months of great free events coming up at a park near you - check out musicinparks.co.nz and moviesinparks.co.nz for programme and line-up announcements.