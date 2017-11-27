Auckland Zoo brings Aucklanders Bug Lab for Christmas

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 09:50

The blockbuster science exhibition Bug Lab, created by New Zealand’s world-famous museum Te Papa and the Academy Award winning Weta Workshop, opens at Auckland Zoo on 20 December for a special season.

This will be Bug Lab’s first showing in Auckland City, only its second hosting in New Zealand following its inaugural run at Te Papa last December, and the final opportunity to see it here in Aotearoa before it tours overseas.

"Auckland Zoo is delighted and proud to be working with world-leading creators Te Papa and Weta Workshop to bring this amazing wildlife exhibition to Auckland," says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Visitor Experiences, Phil McGowan.

"In just four months the Zoo has created a wonderful 1000sm five-domed undercover multi-purpose exhibition space. It’s the perfect venue for Bug Lab - a spectacularly immersive and interactive experience. It will feature giant scale bug models that give people of all ages the opportunity to gain an extraordinary bugs-eye view of the world and learn about their weird and wonderfully clever ways."

Te Papa’s Chief Executive, Geraint Martin is thrilled more New Zealanders will get to experience this blockbuster exhibition.

Tickets to Bug Lab go on sale today (27 November). Bug Lab-only or Bug Lab/Zoo visit combo tickets available. To book online and view all prices, visit aucklandzoo.co.nz

Bug Lab at Auckland Zoo is generously supported by Auckland Co-op, Camel Space, Mazda New Zealand, NZME, QMS and Val Morgan.