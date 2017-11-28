West Park announces release of SHXT TALK

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 11:47

The days of comedy and entertainment being limited to what the networks allow are quickly becoming a thing of the past. NZ-based production company West Park certainly agrees, recently announcing the release of "SHXT TALK with Joe Daymond" a comedy podcast featuring the Maori/Fijian comedian interviewing a wide range of different celebrities all while pushing the boundaries of entertainment and humour in a very exciting way.

"Just imagine Jimmy Fallon but a whole lot of swearing, and rather than a million-dollar studio, it’s just a student flat in Epsom, Auckland with a bunch of young guys running the show, who have no idea what they're doing," commented Joe about SHXT TALK. "If you love comedy you aren't going to want to miss an episode."

The podcast debuts on November 27, 2017 with the release of four episodes to celebrate the launch. Celebrities featured include New Zealand stars Grace Palmer (actress from Shortland St.), Art Green (of The Bachelor NZ) and Logan Dodds (an internationally recognized travel vlogger), all discussing current events with Joe in an open, friendly way far removed from the artificial way mainstream media figures approach the art of the interview. New episodes will go online every Monday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and Google Play.