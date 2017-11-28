CoCA presents solo exhibition by Ruth Watson

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 12:04

A sprawling sculptural installation is the central work of Geophagy, the first major Åtautahi Christchurch exhibition by Canterbury born, Auckland-based artist Ruth Watson. The exhibition will be hosted at Christchurch’s Toi Moroki Centre of Contemporary Art (CoCA).

The critically acclaimed exhibition has been reworked and up-scaled for CoCA’s galleries. Featuring a large-scale installation (Geophagy, 2017), poetic video works (The Surface of Things, 2015. Unmapping the World, 2017) and photography (Transient Global Amnesia, 2017), Geophagy - the practice of eating earth - is an exploration of overpopulation and environmental issues in the dystopian present.

One of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most respected artists, Watson’s artworks reflect on how the past affects the present, historical global migration, population and ecological concerns.

CoCA curator Khye Hitchcock said: "Geophagy is a powerful and visually compelling exhibition which touches on many social and environmental challenges facing society today. This new iteration includes an impressive installation, upscaled to respond to our space, and we’re particularly excited to see how it’s received by Åtautahi Christchurch, as this is Ruth’s home region. It’s a moving and challenging way to finish our second year of programming since reopening."

Watson says "It’s exciting to be exhibiting in Christchurch again after a long time and at a gallery that was one of the first places I showed in after leaving art school. It’s a beautiful space and the CoCA team are inspiring to work with."

Ruth Watson has exhibited extensively throughout New Zealand and internationally at museums and galleries such as the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam; the Frankfurter Kunstverein; the Sydney Biennale; Gallery of Modern Art Brisbane; Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; Museum of Contemporary Art, Zagreb; Asia Society Gallery, New York; and Kunst-Werke, Berlin.

Geophagy runs at CoCA from Saturday 16 December 2017 to Sunday 18 February 2018. The exhibition is supported by a programme of public events, including an artist talk with Ruth Watson and a community clothes swap by Saikuru on the opening Saturday. For further information visit coca.org.nz/events.