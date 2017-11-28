Santa's Wonderland to delight kids in Hastings

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:52

Get yourself and the kids into the Christmas Spirit by taking a walk through the Santa’s Wonderland in Hastings CBD.

Funded by the Hastings City Business Association and Hastings District Council, the Santa’s Wonderland will be open until Christmas Eve, from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, in the old AMI Building across the road from BJ’s Bakery and Cafe in the Hastings City Mall.

The wonderland, which is decked out with over 150 trees, features a kids play area with its own ginger bread kitchen and elves workshop.

Kids can spend time finding Santa’s reindeer, watching the Lego Christmas Village display as well as posting a letter or outline their Christmas wishes to the man in red in-person.

Hastings City Business Association general manager Susan McDade describes Santa’s Wonderland as an "extravaganza to delight the children of Hastings and the wider Hawke’s Bay region".

"We could never have done it with the help of volunteers and the Hastings Lioness group.

"All of whom went above and beyond to transform the old AMI site into a fantasy world brimming with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and decorations."

UpStart Magazine digital editor Wendy Schollum, who was recently voted in as Hastings’ newest councillor, is proud to have the publication involved in sponsoring the Wonderland’s colouring competition.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst sat down with Santa to make her Christmas wish - which was for everyone in Hastings to have a wonderful safe Christmas.

"Christmas is a time to spend with family and reflect on the past year. However, it’s also a time to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

"If you’re unsure how to help, then simply come down to the Wonderland and drop off your non-perishable foods or make a cash donation to the Hastings Food Bank Trust at the Wonderland."

For more information contact Susan McDade on or email manager@hastingscity.co.nz Ends