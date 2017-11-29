Youth Space showcases collaborative youth art project

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 17:09

A project to add colour and create a visual identity for Youth Space is being officially opened 6pm Thursday (30 November). The young artists involved in the project will be at the opening to talk about their vision and the process behind creating the colourful wall art. Mayor Grant Smith is delighted to be attending the opening.

Youth Space’s identity has been encapsulated in the distinctive mural now gracing its exterior walls. The artwork was produced by a group of 10-12 teenagers. In June they began working with UCOL students and local artist Gemma Farrell (aka Gembol) to create a design concept. The design was workshopped using UCOL technology over a number of weeks.

"The outside of Youth Space’s building was once dull grey and didn’t reflect the excitement, vibrancy and creative energy taking place within the youth hub," say Remy Waldteufel-Irvine, PNCC Student City Coordinator.

The building’s exterior now features an ethereal green DJ, piano keys lining the bottom of large window panes and an elaborate cherry blossom tree that extends to the ceiling of the footpath representing growth and belonging.

"There has been lots of positive feedback from the community, " says Waldteufel-Irvine. "The young people involved spoke of a sense of belonging and being connected to their peers. It wasn’t solely about learning new techniques per se, but about kinship and those connections."

"This project challenged our young people in a positive way, part of that was learning how to give and take constructive criticism. Our youth are talented and creative and it’s awesome to see them channel their creativity through projects like this."

Youth Space, located in Coleman Mall and led by Council’s Youth Services team, is designed to be a hub for teens to find inspiration, be creative, socialise and equip themselves with tools and skills to help them live life to the full.