"The Story of a Raindrop" - new exhibition at Bowen House

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 10:27

Through a series of photographs the exhibition tells the story of the first drop of water at the Blue Spring near Putaruru and the journey it takes through Te Waihou River until it reaches the ocean at Thames.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the photography artist Jacki Key and children from three school in the Waikato - showcasing the contribution the local children are making to preserve the water quality of the river.

Our exhibition space is located on the first level of Bowen House, on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St.

The exhibition is open every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm until 1 February.

Christmas hours: Please note the exhibition space will be closed from 3pm Thursday, 21 December to 10am Wednesday 17 January.

Parliament also offers regular 90 minute art tours that visit the Bowen House exhibition space along with taking in some of Parliament’s own art and Collection items. The next art tours are taking place at 10.30am on Friday, 8 December and Friday, 26 January.