Post it @ the Library exhibition opens in Rolleston in Dec

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:00

A post-it street art exhibition created by Rolleston College’s ‘More than just a Tag’ visual art class is taking place in December to bring art into the community in unexpected ways.

The Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage team has collaborated with Rolleston College to bring Post it @ the Library to Rolleston Library and Community Centre. Installation of the art will take place from Tuesday 5 December, with the opening night on Thursday 7 December open to the public to enjoy.

Visual art teacher Rob Ferguson says the class aims to enable students to create and interact with visual arts in a public, real world context, sharing artistic expression with the wider community.

"Learners have been inspired by contemporary street artists such as Banksy and Invader. Street art allows art to exist in places where you wouldn’t expect it, provoking the audience to ponder on concepts outside their everyday life," Mr Ferguson says.

Each work has been carefully planned by the students. Beginning with research into subject-matter, students created a concept grid to map out their creation pixel by pixel. They then calculated how many post-its were required to bring their vision into the physical world. Some artworks have used well over 700 post-its and are up to 2.5 metres in height, with works taking three to four hours to complete.

The Post it @ the Library exhibition opening will take place on Thursday 7 December at the Rolleston Library and Community Centre, between 5.30-6.30pm. All are welcome to attend. The exhibition will be on display until Friday 22 December.