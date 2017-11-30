Christmas Shoppe in Taradale supporting Child Cancer Foundation

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:04

The magic of Christmas is about to come alive again thanks to The Christmas Shoppe at the Taradale Town Hall. The pop-up Christmas Shoppe, now in its 11th year, is the only charitable event of it’s kind in New Zealand, and is once again supporting Child Cancer Foundation.

From a special preview night on Monday 4th Dec through to Saturday 9th December, the Christmas Shoppe will be open from 10am - 8pm for people to get be wowed by this festive event. Business’s throughout Hawkes Bay sponsor a tree which is then adorned with some of the most amazing Christmas decorations which are available for members of the public to buy. Event organiser and certified Christmas freak Mel Treweek says it’s her favourite time of year and to see the looks on people’s faces when they walk in makes the hard work of the set up worth-while.

"We wanted to be able to add a little cheer for and hope for children and families, so they can come and see the magic of the Christmas. At the same time, they’re contributing to an amazing foundation to help those that are impacted by child cancer to feel supported, guided and most importantly not alone, especially at this time of year".

Child Cancer Foundation Business Development Manager Kate Dalders says the sad reality is that there are Hawke’s Bay families who will be facing a child cancer diagnosis at Christmas, or the first holiday season without their child. "Child Cancer Foundation is currently supporting over 1,700 families around the country, including those in Hawke’s Bay. This includes families of newly diagnosed children, children on treatment, those who have finished treatment and bereaved families. We can’t be there for the children and families that need us if we don’t have the generous support from our community, so we urge everyone to visit The Christmas Shoppe this year and know you’ll be making an incredible contribution to the work that we do."

Entry is just a gold coin donation with a percentage of Christmas merchandise sales being given back to Child Cancer Foundation as well as raffle tickets, mystery envelopes and spot prizes. And Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit from Santa every night at 6pm, with your chance to have a professional photo taken thanks to the generosity of Lynda Forrest Photographer.

The Christmas Shoppe is open to the public from Tuesday, 5 December - Saturday 9 December from 10am - 8pm at the Taradale Town Hall.

Santa visits the shoppe each night (Tues-Fri at 6pm and Saturday at 12pm).

www.christmasshoppe.co.nz