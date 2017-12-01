Local TV and online content in good heart - NZ on Air

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 00:05

NZ On Air congratulates the winners of tonight’s NZ TV Awards for helping to keep quality local content on screens.

After a few years’ absence, the awards returned with 86 finalists across 25 categories, which also included online content for the first time.

NZ On Air in particular congratulates Lippy Pictures for Jean which took out a number of awards: Best Actress, Best Director, Best Script Drama and Best Feature Drama. NZ On Air funded content featured strongly in the winners line up.

"We were excited to see the industry come together and celebrate the quality of content being made here to compete for viewers against the best in the world. Local content is vital - it reflects our identity, our authentic kiwi voice," said NZ On Air Head of Funding Glenn Usmar.

NZ On Air also acknowledges the fine work of all the finalists. "In the end, the real winners are the audiences. NZ audiences are fortunate to have a vibrant production sector creating diverse, quality content for television and online viewing," said Mr Usmar.

The full list of winners can be found at nztvawards.co.nz