Army Band to put on free concert in The Square

GThe New Zealand Army Band are in Palmerston North on Wednesday (6 December)and have kindly offered to put on a free lunchtime concert starting at 12 noon.
The one hour concert is happening outside the recently erected Christmas Tree in The Square and looking at forward weather forecasts - it may be a great day for having lunch out on the city’s lawn.
