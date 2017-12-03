Matilda Rice and Mark Dye to host Heartbreak Island

Sunday, 3 December, 2017 - 08:45

Matilda Rice and Mark Dye will host one of television’s hottest new entertainment programmes, Heartbreak Island, coming soon to TVNZ 2.

Matilda is no stranger to finding love in extraordinary situations on reality television. Having won NZ’s first ever series of The Bachelor, Matilda has since gone on to found her own business, release a book and partner with a number of popular brands. She also recently got engaged to her beau Art Green, showing you really can find love on television.

Mark Dye is a favourite of Newstalk ZB listeners where he co-hosts afternoons with Kerre McIvor. He’s an avid traveller and travel writer having gone on global expeditions all over the world - including Sri Lanka, Peru and Cuba.

Stepping into her first TV hosting role, Matilda can't wait to meet the contestants and watch their romantic journeys unfold: "I feel like I’m living proof that you can find love on a reality TV show and to be honest, I can’t wait to be on the other side this time! I’m really excited to meet the contestants and see how it all pans out."

The move from behind the mic to in front of the camera is an exciting one for Mark: "I’m stoked to be hosting the show alongside Matilda. I’m a massive fan of travelling and new experiences so signing on to host the show was a no-brainer. How could anyone say no to spending six weeks on a tropical island, hanging out on the beach and watching (no doubt) untold amounts of drama unfold. Not me!"

Matilda and Mark will be packing their sun screen and heading to a tropical island where Kiwi singletons will be taking up residence in the hope of finding love.

Heartbreak Island will set hearts racing and temperatures rising when a group of single guys and girls put everything on the line in a bid to find their perfect match and be in with the chance of winning $100,000.

Expect sun-soaked shenanigans, tears and laughs when the series airs on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand in 2018.

Heartbreak Island is produced by Imagination Television.

Applications for Heartbreak Island have now closed.