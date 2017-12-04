Ragnarok continues to triumph as Kiwis embrace iconic NZ humour

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 11:52

Kiwis have embraced the iconic New Zealand humour in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok to make it the number one movie at the New Zealand box office for films released in 2017.

In just six weeks since its local release Thor: Ragnarok has grossed a whopping NZD $6.5 million. Globally it has grossed over USD $800 million to stand as the #7 release of all-time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With its Kiwi in-jokes and slang the third installment of the franchise, directed by the ever-popular Taika Waititi, has overtaken other Marvel heavyweights including Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Captain America: Civil War.

The Kiwi connection is so strong, New Zealand is the only market in the world to achieve this status.

"The humour has been key to setting this film apart and creating its own unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A large part of that success was the unmistakably Kiwi character Korg who almost steals the show," said Jo Bladen, General Manager Walt Disney Studios Australia and New Zealand.

In this satirical superhero blockbuster, Kiwi fave Waititi not only directs, but also plays a new CGI character named Korg, introduced by Marvel in a 1962 comic book.

Waititi is well known for not only directing but acting in his own films, including Kiwi classics Boy, What We do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Disney now has four of the top five grossing films for 2017 in New Zealand, with Thor: Ragnarok claiming its spot as the fourth highest earner ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in NZ.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now.