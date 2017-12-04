'Tis the season for christmas lights

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 14:34

It’s almost that time of year again when MOTAT "decks the halls", trams and historic buildings with thousands of fairy lights and opens their gates for the ten enchanted evenings in the countdown to Christmas.

Escape the end-of-year hustle and bustle for few hours, and be immersed in the spirit of Christmas for an evening with friends and family in a twinkling wonderland capturing the magic of the season.

The Museum will be bustling with festive activities with a different group of talented carollers performing each evening. Night rides on MOTAT’s bedazzled trams offer a special view of the Museum’s sparkling Christmas tree. Visitors young and old will be delighted to have their photograph taken with Santa in his grotto and meet his mischievous elves as they roam the grounds.

Guests can also take in MOTAT’s Blacksmith in full swing, sample the Lolly Man’s old-fashioned treats or catch an outdoor festive movie (weather permitting) before meandering along Regent Street to admire the Christmas-themed shop windows. Check out the movie screening dates and times on the website and choose from seasonal favourites such as "How the Grinch Stole Christmas", "Elf" and "The Polar Express".

Don’t miss your chance to decorate the gingerbread men in Mrs Claus’s Kitchen, add your snowflake craft creation to the Winter Christmas display, enjoy the festive fare on offer and much more.

The Museum will once again use the proceeds from Christmas Lights at MOTAT to support Auckland City Mission and Auckland Women’s Refuge. For more than a decade, the Museum has raised funds through this fun-filled initiative to buy Christmas gifts for those less fortunate.

Christmas is the busiest time of year at the Auckland City Mission as they get ready to distribute emergency food parcels and gifts to the 4,000 families that need their help in the lead up to Christmas. They also host New Zealand’s largest Christmas dinner, which caters for 2,000 guests.

"Christmas is a very difficult time for families living in poverty. The support of MOTAT’s Christmas Lights assists these families and ensures their children will have a present to open on Christmas Day. We are very thankful for the Museum’s continuing support of the Auckland City Mission and the most desperate members of our community," says Auckland City Missioner, Chris Farrelly.

Women’s Refuge provides education, support services, information and safe housing to women, young people, and children every year. They support many families during the holiday season, with as many as 6,000 women and children across New Zealand reaching out for help during this time.

MOTAT will be a hub of Christmas cheer this December, so come along and soak up the atmosphere, get into the spirit of the season, and give a little back to our community.