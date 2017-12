Christmas cheer at Pompallier Mission

Monday, 4 December, 2017 - 16:28

Christmas cheer will be coming to Russell once again this year at the annual Carols @ Pompallier concert at Pompallier Mission, the Heritage New Zealand property in Russell, Bay of Islands.

Every Christmas, Pompallier Mission and New Zealand’s oldest church, Russell’s Christ Church, come together to host community carols for locals and visitors alike. Local groups and soloists will perform traditional festive favourites as well as modern Christmas songs as part of the show, which takes place on Saturday December 23 at 6pm.

Concert-goers will also have the opportunity to sing along to some favourite Christmas Carols.

"Carols @ Pompallier is an annual fixture for the Russell community and is a great way for the community to re-connect and kick off the festive season," says the Manager of Pompallier Mission, Scott Elliffe.

People are invited to bring a picnic, rug and good cheer.

"Pompallier Mission has the only public gardens in Russell, so it’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy a very pleasant evening of festive entertainment in this beautiful historic setting," says Scott.

Admission to Carols @ Pompallier is free to everybody. (Alternative wet weather venue - t Church in Russell).