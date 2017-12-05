Dunedin harbour vision on public display at Toitu

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:05

You are invited to see Damien Van Brandenburg’s vision about how the city could look in the future. His 3D models will be on display at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum tomorrow and through the summer holiday period.

Mr Van Brandenburg is keen to see the waterfront connect to the rest of the city for everyone to enjoy. "The idea behind the Dunedin waterfront vision design is to respect our past, interweave our culture and build for a better future. I am keen to get your feedback on it."

The special display recreated via a 3D printer outlines the redevelopment of the steamer basin into a multitude of exciting new buildings and public spaces over the next 30 years. Mayor of Dunedin, Dave Cull is delighted by the visionary plan to develop Dunedin’s waterfront and that it has been so warmly welcomed by the community.

"The long term vision for the redevelopment includes both public and private investment in the area. Damien and Animation Research Ltd managing director Ian Taylor have promoted the vision to many in the city, but for anyone who hasn’t seen it, I suggest you go and have a look."

DCC Group Manager Community and Planning, Nicola Pinfold is encouraging people to get in quickly to have a look at the model to get a better feel for what the vision might look like in reality.

"It’s a wonderful vision and it’s great to see the 3D model upfront and in detail. It’s been set up in the southern end of ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum, and looking at it really gives you the possibilities of the vision - it truly is a beautiful part of the city and we should be making more of it."

Mayor Cull says the redevelopment vision is supported by the Otago Regional Council, Port Otago, the University of Otago, Ngai Tahu and the Dunedin City Council. "It’s great to have such broad community support for an inspirational project that will set the tone for Dunedin’s future for a generation."

Those who want to make comment can either fill in forms and leave them on the feedback tree at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum or go to @dunedinharbourvision on Facebook. Anyone wanting to see the video files of the model from Architect Van Brandenburg and Animation Research Ltd can also view those on the CUBE at the Gig Hub in the central library from Wednesday 6 December.