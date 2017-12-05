New exhibitions and events at CoCA

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 11:11

CoCA Toi Moroki Centre of Contemporary Art will open two new exhibitions on Saturday 16 December.

Geophagy, a major solo exhibition by Canterbury-born artist Ruth Watson, with a sprawling installation, poetic video works and photography that explore population and environmental issues, will fill the Mair Gallery.

In the ground floor gallery, in collaboration with the Jonathan Smart Gallery, Christchurch artist Hannah Beehre’s seven-panel Mures, et Terram and other exquisite drawing works, evoke our inability to control life circumstances and major events.

There will be an artist talk with Ruth Watson exploring Ruth’s art practice and a community clothes swap event with Saikuru - an opportunity to collect as much second hand clothing as you want and pass on your unwanted clothes to others, encouraging ‘slow-fashion’ and sustainable clothing habits.

CoCA is open from 16 December to 22 December, closed for Christmas 23 - 27 December, closed for New Year 31 December - 2 January. Admission Free.

EXHIBITIONS

Ruth Watson: Geophagy

16 December 2017 - 18 February 2018

coca.org.nz/exhibitions/ruth-watson

Hannah Beehre: Mures, et Terram

16 December 2017 - 18 February 2018

coca.org.nz/exhibitions/hannah-beehre

EVENTS

Artist Talk with Ruth Watson

Saturday 16 December / 1pm / FREE

Join us on the opening Saturday of Geophagy for an artist talk with Ruth Watson, as she discusses the themes that run through her practice. Spaces limited, please book via coca.org.nz/events

Community Clothing Swap with Saikuru

Saturday 16 December / 2pm / Koha (Donation)

CoCA has partnered with Saikuru, a one woman band in the fight against fast fashion. Saikuru's famous clothing swap is coming to CoCA for the opening weekend of new exhibition Geophagy. It's simple: 1. Bring a bag of clothing along you wish to swap and volunteers will put it out on the tables. 2. Take away as much clothing as you want, there’s no limit! 3. Walk away with some new threads and the chance to reflect on our troubling clothing habits. For more information visit coca.org.nz/events