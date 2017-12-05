Yuki Kihara to present work at MTG Hawke's Bay this Friday

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 15:37

Internationally renowned artist Yuki Kihara will present new work set in Heretaunga at MTG Hawke’s Bay from this Friday (8 December).

Kihara will give an artist talk on the first day of the exhibition: this Friday, 8 December, at 4pm. Entry is free, all welcome.

Kihara embodies the symbolic figure of Salome in haunting photographic artworks featuring sites across Hawke’s Bay. The exhibition is titled Yuki Kihara: Te Taenga Mai o Salome, which translates into SÄmoan as O le Taunu’u Mai o Salome and into English as The Arrival of Salome.

Along with the five new artworks that were created during Kihara’s artist residency at MTG Hawke’s Bay this year, the exhibition also includes earlier SÄmoa-based photographs and video works featuring Salome.

Yuki Kihara: Te Taenga Mai o Salome runs until 5 June 2018 at MTG Hawke’s Bay Tai Ahuriri.