Thousands expected for Auckland's favorite Christmas celebration

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 11:02

The countdown has started for Auckland’s favourite Christmas celebration, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, being held at the Auckland Domain this Saturday 9 December starting at 7.30pm.

The singing, dancing Kiwi sensations The Koi Boys and award-winning soul singer/songwriter Hollie Smith will be sharing the big stage with a talent packed line- up that includes Lavina Williams, Caleb Jago-Ward, Maaka Fiso, Jessie Cassin, Ella Monnery and Josh Leys. They’ll be joined by a star trio of backing vocalists, Anna Grahame, Paul Fagamalo and Iri Aumatangi.

Nine dance groups, a gospel choir, and a fifteen piece band will top off the line-up for one of the most colorful, multi-cultural musical extravaganzas of the year.

The super-sized stage features a 66 meter arc of LED screens and will give concertgoers a global arena style presentation of the show that features a selection of popular traditional and contemporary favorites. Musical director Dixon Nacey is confident that "there’s something for everyone!"

Record crowds turned out for the recent Christchurch concert in Hagley Park and show producers are confident the Auckland crowds will also be blown away by the world-class talent and staging effects.

Sandhya Pillay, General Manager of Coca-Cola Oceania says, "We’re delighted to be able to gift this wonderful showcase of Kiwi talent to Auckland for the 24th year in a row. Generations of Kiwis have made it their annual tradition to kick-start the festive season by enjoying New Zealand’s biggest free outdoor musical celebration with family and friends. We are extremely proud of hosting this spectacular event."

Highlights from the show will feature in a 60 minute broadcast on TV2 at 6.00pm on Sunday 17 December. Proceeds from the two free concerts will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

For everything you need to know about Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park please go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz.