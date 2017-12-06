Epic lineup announced for Otaki Summer Camp

Wednesday, 6 December, 2017 - 11:30

The full lineup for Åtaki Summer Camp has been announced with well-known political figures and writers taking centre stage in January alongside popular musicians, comedians, and poets.

Åtaki Summer Camp will bring together young people who care about Aotearoa’s future to discuss the most pressing issues facing our country. The three-day event is the perfect burst of epic ideas, action and summertime goodness needed to kick off 2018.

Days will be filled with speakers and discussions, followed by afternoons and evenings swimming and tramping in nature. After dinner, the camp will come alive with films, comedy acts, and bands (where we expect some of the most animated discussions to take place).

Speakers include human rights lawyer Deborah Manning, justice campaigner Julia Whaipooti, political commentator Morgan Godfery, Dirty Politics author Nicky Hager, and New Zealand Herald columnist Rachel Stewart.

The camp will be opened by White Man Behind a Desk, who has been described as New Zealand’s answer to Jon Oliver, while stars of the popular web series PSUSY will take the stage on Saturday night.

Disasteradio will kick the music off on Friday night, with his infamous "poppy tunes that will eat your ears", and each evening will feature performances, including singer-songwriter Finn Johansson, Wellington-based indie band Onono, and the carefully-curated violin loops of Motte. Poets and more musicians are to be announced.

The camp was inspired by other political summer camps for young people held throughout New Zealand’s history starting in the 1940s and the organisers hope it will become an annual event.

Åtaki Summer Camp will run from 19 - 22 January 2018. Tickets are $95 for the three days (including accommodation and food) and are available at www.otakisummercamp.com