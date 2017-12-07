Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 14:28

Tui Brewery Ltd, official beer of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), is proud to announce the return of Tui Catch a Million for the upcoming 2017/18 summer of cricket.

The BLACKCAPS are set to welcome the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and England to our shores in what is expected to be an exciting cricket season. With this in mind, those good buggers at Tui are excited to announce they are bringing back Tui Catch a Million after a two-year hiatus.

This summer there is more money up for grabs than ever before, as Tui is stumping up a total prize pool of $1,150,000 which will be split across all BLACKCAPS short format matches.

Simply catch a six one-handed during one of the ODIs or T20 matches, during the 2017/18 summer of cricket in New Zealand, while wearing the new Tui Catch a Million t-shirt and you could be rewarded with a cool fifty thousand dollars ($50,000NZD).

Jonathan Rea, Tui Brand Manager says Tui is excited to bring Tui Catch a Million back for cricket fans across the country. "Tui Catch a Million is back to add another element to the on-field action this summer. Over the coming months, the world’s best players will be taking aim at the boundary rope, which is why once again we’re offering cold-hard cash to fans who are able to snag a six one-handed."

Previously Tui Catch a Million captured the hearts and minds of kiwis, as spectators were propelled to greatness as would-be heroes. Over the past two Tui Catch a Million campaigns, Tui has given away $950,000 to nine winners who were able to cleanly catch a six. "Everyone knows someone who thinks they can take a one-handed catch and score $50,000, but I can assure you it’s not as simple as it looks from the couch." says Rea.

Tui expects to open its cheque book again as fans are able to grab $50,000 cash by cleanly catching a six one handed during the 23 matches played in New Zealand, whilst wearing a new 2017/18 Tui Catch a Million t-shirt. There is $1,150,000 on offer.

The first Tui Catch a Million match will be the BLACKCAPS versus West Indies as Cobham Oval in Whangarei on 20 December.

The promotion is not only for BLACKCAPS fans, any visiting cricket supporters are also eligible to win at all matches across the nine venues around New Zealand, wearing the new Tui Catch a Million t-shirt.

For more information visit, www.tui.co.nz or www.catchamillion.co.nz

-Ends-

Notes to editors: Tui Cricket Tees available from MrVintage (www.mrvintage.co.nz), Tui Catch a Million (www.catchamillion.co.nz) and New Zealand Cricket’s online store (https://store.nzc.nz/)

Only ONE Tui Catch per match or only ONE $50,000 prize per match

If a catch is not taken in the match the money does not rollover to next match Participants must be wearing the new 2017/18 Tui Cricket Tee to be eligible to enter/win in the Tui Catch a Million Promotion. Fans must be 18years or over to participate in the Tui Catch a Million promotion

Tui Catch a Million The catch must be clean - no fumbling - and recorded on television

Previous Winners Tui Catch a Million 2014 First Catch: Blackcaps vs. West Indies, Seddon Park Hamilton Catch taker: Michael Morton - Hamilton

Six hitter: Kieran Powell, West Indies

Second Catch: Blackcaps vs. India (ODI) Seddon Park, Hamilton Catch taker: Jatinder Singh, 22

Six hitter: Corey Anderson, Blackcaps

Tui Catch a Million 2015 (Cricket World Cup):

First Catch: New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, Hagley Park Christchurch

14 February 2015 Catch taker: Sunjay Ganda, 31

Six hitter: Kane Williamson, Blackcaps

Second Catch: South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Seddon Park Hamilton 15 February 2015 Catch Taker: Travis Committie, 24 Six hitter: JP Duminy, South Africa

Third Catch: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, University Oval Dunedin 22 February 2015

Catch Taker: Jamie Gough, 35

Six hitter: Asghar Stanikzai, Afghanistan

Fourth Catch: Pakistan vs. UAE, Mclean Park Napier

4 March 2015

Catch Taker: Sajjad Ahmad,42

Six hitter: Umar Akmal, Pakistan

Fifth Catch: New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Seddon Park Hamilton

13 March 2015

Catch Taker: Stu Chapman,45

Six hitter: Corey Anderson, Blackcaps

Sixth Catch: India vs. Zimbabwe, Eden Park Auckland

14 March 2015

Catch Taker: Arjun Bhardwaj, 24

Six hitter: Brendan Taylor, Zimbabwe

Seventh Catch: New Zealand vs. West Indies, Westpac Stadium Wellington Quarter Final 21 March 2015 Catch Taker: John Raynor, 42

Six hitter: Brendon McCullum, Blackcaps