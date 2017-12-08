Christmas lights up The Tron

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 08:08

A great new venue for the carols by candlelight is a highlight of this year’s ‘Christmas in Hamilton’ events.

Carols at the Lake will be happening at the Lake Domain’s stage from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday 17 December. The natural amphitheatre has a great view towards Pirongia and the sunset, so it is sure to be a lovely spot to be as the candles are lit at this traditional family favourite event.

Christmas lights are switching on across the city, and home owners show off their sparkling decorations by registering their house at christmasinhamilton.nz, where it will then appear on the Hamilton Christmas Lights Map.

Registered house lights will then feature, along with Templeview and other sites, on the Christmas Lights Bus Tours happening from 18 to 21 December, leaving 8.45pm from both Caro Street and The Base.

A big Christmas event in Garden Place will be the Toy Trade fair, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 16 December. Children aged between 5 and 12 will be able to operate their own stall or walk around and swap their toys with other kids!

The biggest event though is the Christmas Parade along Anglesea Street from 3pm this Sunday, 10 December - see you there!

For more information visit christmasinhamilton.nz and facebook.com/Christmasinhamilton.nz.

Sunday 10 December, 3pm Christmas Parade, Anglesea Street

Saturday 16 December, 10am Toy Trade, Garden Place

Sunday 17 December, 5pm Carols at the Lake, Lake Domain

Monday 18 to Thursday 21 December, 8.45pm Christmas Lights tours, from Caro Street and The Base