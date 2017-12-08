Te Reo and culture feature in this year's 'Passport to Play Palmy'

Friday, 8 December, 2017 - 16:40

Passport to Play Palmy returns this summer. This follows last year’s successful programme that encourages children to have fun outdoors. There is a focus this year on significant sites along the Manawatu River while learning about RangitÄne culture along the way.

Council Senior Planner, Jeff Baker says, "Last year’s promotion was very successful so we have largely kept to the same recipe. Through our partnership with RangitÄne Iwi, it is exciting we can offer a choice of passports in both Te Reo and English with an opportunity to learn about their culture along the ManawatÅ« River."

Ten significant sites along the Manawatu River are identified - seven in Palmerston North and three in or near Ashhurst. The ten sites extend from Waitoetoe Park (Ahimate PÄ) to Te Apiti (Manawatu Gorge).

"How Passport to Play works is, explorers use the map in the passport and visit each site to find a bright green post," says Baker. "They ‘stamp’ their passport by making a rubbing of a special RangitÄne designed tohu mounted on the top of the post. Once they get all ten stamps they fill in an entry form, pop it into their local library, and go into a draw to win a big prize at the end of summer. At each site there are a number of suggested activities for children, with a focus on elements of RangitÄne culture."

While the promotion is all about having fun exploring RangitÄne sites along the ManawatÅ« River, there is a serious side to it as well.

"Getting outside has been shown to be good for everyone’s mental health and activity levels," says Baker. "Unstructured, outdoor play is also important for both children’s development and the future of the environment. By getting our children outdoors, they have fun, take risks and exercise without even noticing it. Additionally, the hope is that they develop a sense of adventure and a love of nature and exploring."

The Passport to Play Palmy booklets can be picked up at Palmerston North’s Central Library and Community Libraries from Thursday 14 December and the competition closes 7 February. Printable versions are available from the PNCC website from 14 December.