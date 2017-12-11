Flochella returns for 2018

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 07:56

Clear your Waitangi weekend schedule - Flochella is back. This year, New Zealand’s only floating music festival will be at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua’s Blue Lake on Monday February 5.

Flochella is alcohol-free and open to all ages. Festival goers are in for a fantastic line up with international artist Amy Shark, as well as incredible New Zealand artists such as Kings, Mitch James, Drax Project and special guests Jupiter Project while floating in the Blue Lake. Pack your sunscreen and floaties, and get ready for a fantastic day on the water thanks to Ultimate Ears.

This year, Flochella is welcoming an international artist, Australia’s Amy Shark. Amy recently released an EP Night Thinker, and sold out her Australian Adore tour earlier this year. Named as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist, Amy took home multiple awards at this years’ ARIA awards and has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She is not one to miss, and will make Flochella 2018 the best floating festival yet.

ZM Content Director Ross Flahive says his team is excited to bring Flochella back for another year. "It’s going to be an awesome summer event, with some great acts. Flochella was an amazing success last year with over 4,000 people, and Kiwis from all over the country came for an awesome party."

Tickets are $39 and will be released for sale at midday today at grabone.co.nz. But be in quick, as tickets will only be on sale for 48 hours.

- Lineup

Amy Shark

Kings

Mitch James

Drax Project

Jupiter Project