Grants for three Palmerston North performing arts projects

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 11:50

Three Palmerston North performing arts projects received grants today from the Palmerston North Performing Arts Trust’s Arts Heart scheme. The three recipients received seeding grants to assist them run performance arts programmes that will develop and advance skills for the community.

Trust Chair Sheridan Hickey said, "Performing arts are a team effort, as most projects involve a number of people. These grants provide grassroots level opportunities and will be great for local performing arts in the future. They also help with building audiences and participation. We are delighted to present these grants to assist with their programmes that will provide some amazing opportunities for people in our community, particularly youth."

Recipients of the scholarships are:

Centrepoint: Centrepoint is working with local secondary schools to introduce and expand theatre sports in in 2018. Centrepoint is hosting the National Theatresports Championships in June and hope to bolster the participation in youth theatresports, with the aim to have an interschool ‘play-off’ prior to the National Champs. $2,800

Toi Warbrick: With 30 years dedicated to MÄori music, Warbrick wants to make Palmerston North the ‘capital city of pÅ«torino’. His scholarship is to assist with a course teaching the creation and performance of the traditional and unique instrument to Aotearoa NZ. He also has plans to combine traditional MÄori instruments with chamber music. $2,500

Creative Sounds: Aspiring sound engineers from secondary schools will have the opportunity of attending a two-day course in April to be run by Creative Sounds, thanks to assistance from the scholarship funds. The course will introduce students to practical experience in a wide range of areas related to sound engineering as well as how to pursue it as a career. $900.

Palmerston North City Council manages the Performing Arts Trust and Mayor Grant Smith is one of the current trustees along with Ms Hickey, Maureen Ax and Margaret May.