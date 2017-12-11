Flava presents the return of NZ Bomb Comp

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 15:36

Flava has teamed up with NZ Bomb Comp to put on the biggest bomb competition in New Zealand. The perfect Waitangi weekend activity, Flava and NZ Bomb Comp will be at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua’s Blue Lake on February 3 and 4 2018.

Offering something for all skill levels, the Saturday will be set aside for everything from leisure bombs to serious practicing. On the Sunday, there will be a competition inviting the best splashers to compete for the title of NZ Bomb Comp Champion.

Competitors will be judged on the height and volume of their splash upon departing from a scaffold bomb tower, amongst a number of other criteria. There will be prizes up for grabs, including $5,000 in cash. Thousands attended last year’s event, and 2018 is set to be even bigger.

Matt Laity, NZ Bomb Comp Event Organsiser, says, "NZBC are stoked to partner with Flava for the upcoming event at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua's iconic Blue Lake. It was an obvious decision to unite as both brand's audiences align together so well."

Keep an eye on the Flava Facebook page for event updates. If FOMO isn’t an issue, follow the action on the day on the Flava Snapchat (FlavaRadio).