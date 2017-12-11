24 hours to buy your tickets to Flochella

Monday, 11 December, 2017 - 16:16

Grab your inflatable accessory of choice and hit Rotorua’s Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) this Waitangi weekend as Flochella, New Zealand’s only floating music festival, brings an amazing line up of artists to our shores on Monday 5 February.

With only 24 hours left to purchase tickets, Flochella 2018 is set to be a fantastic summers day out on the water for all ages, after attracting over 4,000 people at its inaugural event earlier this year in TaupÅ. Flochella is a smoke and alcohol free event.

Festival goers will be able to watch the music acts from in the water, or on the land, with the stage positioned near the shore line, says Destination Rotorua consumer marketing manager, Tom Worsp.

"It’s fantastic to see Flochella come to Rotorua as it highlights part of what our region is all about - our beautiful lakes.

"It is also a sign that Rotorua is an exciting and vibrant destination that event organisers have confidence in, which is a result of the changing perceptions of Rotorua due to the hard work of the visitor industry and the domestic marketing campaign, Famously Rotorua.

"With many stunning lakes surrounding us, Lake Tikitapu is definitely one of our most loved. Only 10 minutes from our town centre, the lake’s clear water makes it a popular spot for swimming and water sports as well as a great spot to enjoy a picnic, barbeque or short walk.

"The NZ Bomb Comp and NZME have been massively supported by Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust and local hapÅ« to bring this event to life in Rotorua. Everyone has been fantastic."

The NZ Bomb Comp, which has been running independently since 2015, will also feature at the event allowing the opportunity to "bomb" off their tower from multiple bomb platforms up to 10m high.

"The comp will run Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 February with huge prizes up for grabs, including cash and plenty of spot prizes," says Mr Worsp.

"We certainly suggest keeping Waitangi weekend free and taking the Monday off for an extended long weekend so you can enjoy a fantastic day on the water with family and friends."

Blue Lake TOP 10 Holiday Park owner, Sheryl Murray says it’s exciting to see Flochella come to Lake Tikitapu.

"New events at the lake attract new people and that’s always significant as it showcases this area and our holiday park to the people that otherwise wouldn’t know we were here.

"We have 29 motel units and basic cabins, along with 200 camping sites, and have already had several people book in over Waitangi weekend following the announcement of Flochella.

"We’re excited to be amongst the action and we’re looking forward to seeing the array of colours that will take over the water as people arrive with their inflatables - it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere come Waitangi weekend."

The stage line-up includes international artist Amy Shark as well as New Zealand artists such as Kings, Mitch James, Drax Project and special guests Jupiter Project.

Tickets are $39 and were released for sale at midday today at grabone.co.nz.