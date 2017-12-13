Toi Ngapuhi has come of age

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 05:24

Ta moko and other top international art will feature as part of Toi NgÄpuhi, Aotearoa’s premier Iwi arts exhibition, which will be a highlight of the Ngapuhi Festival during the Council-coordinated Endless Summer Festival.

Beautiful and high-quality art pieces by Ngapuhi artists will reflect the theme ‘ko au te wai, ko te wai ko au - I am the water, and the water is me’ and will include diverse contemporary and traditional mediums including clay (uku), paint, print, glass, bone, silver, harakeke, pounamu and stone and mixed media.

The event was first held in 2004 by a group of dedicated and passionate individuals who were inspired by a vision to share high-quality NgÄpuhi art to the world and many individuals and artists have contributed to its richness, colour and texture.

It is coming to Whangarei this year, as part of the Ngapuhi Festival which is being held in the District for the first time, supported by Council.

A world-class exhibition, Toi NgÄpuhi is a collective effort.

"The commitment and leadership of former exhibition curators and artists, the late Colleen Waata-Ulrich and Manos Nathan is still strongly felt," says exhibition curator and NgÄpuhi sculptor, Rhonda Halliday.

"Colleen and Manos ensured that the ethos, culture and quality of artwork on display were exemplary and that the best of NgÄpuhi was represented and shared.

"The works have always been of the highest calibre, it is a requirement and we are well aware that our mahi needs to be ‘up there’.

"Well known, mid-career and emerging artists have been and are still invited to exhibit so the quality has remained consistent, with many of the established artists endorsing new and emerging artists coming through. This has increased the quantity of artworks presented and also the number of participants in the exhibition."

Toi NgÄpuhi 2018 will be held in the level two lounge at Toll Stadium which Rhonda describes as a prepared "ready to go" space which lends itself easily to artistic display. The energies of Tai Tokerau Maori Arts Collective, who are the team that sets up the exhibition, can, from "get go" be completely focussed on the curating role. "This dedicated group are also among the exhibiting artists and their presence at Toi NgÄpuhi opens up a wonderful opportunity for interaction and korero with them about their art work," she said.

TÄ Moko is regarded as a living art form and Rhonda is excited to have several TÄ Moko artists sharing their skill and artistry on Saturday 27 January 2018.

As a cornerstone and popular event of NgÄpuhi Festival, Rhonda said, "it is important to acknowledge our sponsors. Without their support this fantastic example of growth and success would not have been possible."

"We’d like to acknowledge Creative New Zealand and Chapman Tripp as principal sponsors of Toi NgÄpuhi 2018. Our thanks also extends to the James Henare Research Centre who continue to support the exhibition, this year as an associate sponsor."

Rhonda says that being part of the growth and evolution of Toi NgÄpuhi has been a very enriching journey. She, along with the curating team is immensely proud and looks forward to walking the Toi NgÄpuhi journey with thousands of people next year in WhangÄrei.

Toi NgÄpuhi MÄori Arts Exhibition

FREE ENTRY

Thursday 25 - Saturday 28 January 2018

Level 2, Toll Stadium, WHANGAREI