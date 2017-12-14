Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 12:52

Tiki Taane to headline 2018 TÄiko Festival "Solar-powered musical activist" Tiki Taane headlines next April’s TÄiko Festival in Punakaiki.

The 2018 festival will be the fourth time the event has been held to mark the return of local bird hero, the Westland Petrel.

A timetable of environmental and community events for families leads up to the big music night at the Punakaiki Beach Camp, on Saturday 28 April.

The Tauranga-based New Zealand music legend will play a solo set, starting at 7.30pm. The rest of the line-up will be announced early next year.

Festival chair Jed Findlay said scoring Tiki Taane was hugely exciting. The first two festivals featured Wellington’s Newtown Rocksteady and the Drax Project, while Auckland’s Lost Demos and Hamilton’s Knights of the Dub Table were the main acts this year.

"We are stoked beyond belief that Tiki Taane agreed to play in our wee piece of West Coast paradise," Findlay says.

Taane is also looking forward to the experience.

"I’m so amped to be playing the festival and to spend some time in one of the most beautiful parts of the world. Much respect to the organisers of the TÄiko Festival for putting on something that’s really unique and special, big up Punakaiki!"

The Festival includes a beach parade to welcome back the petrels, jam night, native tree planting, a community market and kids activities.

"We’re trying to create something with the Festival that’s quintessentially New Zealand - it’s about the bush, beach, birds, fun people and great vibes. Tiki Taane fits perfectly and we hope like heck that groovers from up and down both the West and the East Coast will come and support our event. There’s even a plane directly from Wellington to Westport, only 45 minutes’ north of Punakaiki - so politicians, bureaucrats, and cool café types can take a break from the windy city to get a bit real in some amazing nature!"

Local accommodation ranges from tent sites and cabins at the camping ground, to Airbnb, bed and breakfast, motels and the Punakaiki Resort.

"Local businesses are right behind this Festival - we’re very accustomed to catering for international visitors, but we’d love to see more Kiwis discover our wonderful community. Put it in your diaries for Friday 27 and Saturday 28 April 2018. Early bird tickets at just $30 for adults and $10 for children will be available through our website www.punakaiki.co.nz/petrel-festival and West Coast i-sites from the start of February through to mid-March. After that, tickets go up to $40 for adults. Check out all our Festival news on the website and our Facebook page, TÄiko Festival."