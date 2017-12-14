Toni Street and Mike Hosking to leave Seven Sharp

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 19:15

Tomorrow’s final Seven Sharp show for 2017 will bring a close to Toni Street and Mike Hosking’s four years co-hosting the country’s most watched 7pm weeknight programme.

John Gillespie, TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs, says: "Toni and Mike are stepping down. They’re a dynamic team and together they’ve been a mainstay of New Zealand’s evening viewing for several years. Their leadership at 7pm has been a defining force in our media landscape."

Toni Street is cutting back on her weeknight work commitments to spend more time with her family. "This decision has not come easy for me, but with two young children, I want to be home more often in the evenings for them. Seven Sharp has been my dream job, I’ve absolutely loved my four years with Mike on the show," she says. "It’s been a privilege to be part of such a professional, fun and supportive team. I’m really proud of our success and grateful to have been welcomed into the homes of so many New Zealanders."

Street, who was named TV Personality of the Year at the 2017 NZ TV Awards, will be taking up new presenting opportunities with TVNZ in the year ahead. "I’m really excited to be hosting the Commonwealth Games and the New Zealander of the Year Awards for TVNZ in 2018 and I look forward to working on other projects with my TVNZ family including within news and current affairs," she says.

Mike Hosking says, "This was particularly important to me personally, to honour what has been one of the best combinations on television. Given we started together we end together. It is also always good to leave on your own terms and at your own time, often a rare trick in media."

Seven Sharp will have a new presenting line-up when it returns next year after the holiday break. Viewers won’t be waiting long to find out who will be hosting, says TVNZ. A follow-up announcement is expected in January.