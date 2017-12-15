Sol3 Mio to perform in Porirua City

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 08:46

International singing sensation Sol3 Mio is coming to Porirua City for Symphony in the Park.

"We’re so excited to have secured this incredibly talented trio to perform in Porirua," says Mayor Mike Tana.

"This is top class entertainment that will attract an audience across our city and the wider Wellington region and we’ve secured a ticket price that should make it affordable for everyone."

Sol3 Mio are tenor brothers, Pene and Amitai Pati and their cousin Moses Mackay - a combination of powerful and moving operatic voices with a dash of Samoan humour.

They’ll be supported by the full Wellington Regional Orchestra and our very own Virtuoso Strings.

Symphony in the Park will be held at Porirua Park, off Mungavin Ave, on Saturday 3 March. It can seat 5000 people and tickets cost $15 for general admission and $20 for grandstand seats.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 18 December from 9am through TicketDirect and from Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena - just in time to buy them as gifts for Christmas.

"It’s going to be an incredible evening of high class entertainment and really something special for Porirua," says Mayor Tana.

"It’s wonderful that the trio have recognised and are supporting the amazing young talent we have here in Porirua, as represented by the children of Virtuoso Strings."

Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford says the City is preparing for the concert to be extremely popular.

"It’s really exciting to be bringing such a top quality act to Porirua and I’m expecting there will be a lot of interest locally and from across the Wellington region - particularly at these special ticket prices."

"To manage parking on the night, we’re going to run a shuttle service up to Porirua Park from Porirua Railway Station where there is plenty of room for parking and easy access from the trains," she says.

On the evening, gates will open at 4pm, and the concert will start at 6pm with Sol3 Mio’s Pene Pati conducting Orchestra Wellington and Virtuoso Strings.

Sol3 Mio will then perform from 7pm until 8.50pm and the evening will finish with the Tchaikovsky Overture and cannon fire courtesy of the Wellington Cannon Society.

Sol3 Mio have been singing together since they were children, doing weekly concerts at rest homes and all three are Bachelor of Music graduates from the University of Auckland.

It was when Moses and Pene sang in the choir behind Andrea Bocelli in 2008, that their eyes and ears were fully opened to the possibilities of opera, setting them on a course that would lead to the formation of Sol3 Mio, three years later.

Since then, the trio have won numerous awards. Pene has been named NZ Performer of the Year, Amitai won the 2012 Lexus Song Quest and Moses was recognized as an Emerging Artist by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

Sol3 Mio is now based in London and performs around the world.