Wanaka Wedding Fair back for 2018

After overwhelming positive feedback from both visitors and vendors, the Wanaka Wedding Fair is back and bigger for 2018! The event will take place Sunday January 7, at the beautiful Corbridge Woolshed.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your big day, or looking for a great day out over the summer break, the wedding fair promises to be a fun filled day out. And with even more weddings booked for the coming year in Wanaka, it’s a good idea to get in first to see these, quality and in demand wedding suppliers.

The number of vendors has nearly doubled in size with a great selection of photographers, florists, cake creators, stylists, venues, gifts and bridal wear. There will also be live entertainment, fashion parades, delicious food and drink stalls - all presented in a country fair style, by the talented local vendors of the Wanaka wedding community.

This year VIP tickets are available to purchase for just $20 online or on the gate, and includes a goodie bag, a copy of the wedding fair mini-mag andTogether Journal and an entry to Win a Wedding in Wanaka! Valued at over $ 14,000.

Otherwise entry is free, suitable for everyone. For more information check out thewanakaweddingfair.co.nz or their social pages.