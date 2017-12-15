Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 11:55

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is pleased to be sponsoring Hawkes Bay’s Race Day again this year on the 1st January 2018.

The annual event attracts people of all ages and ethnicities. The event includes racing action, live music and all-day kids entertainment, making it the perfect whÄnau day out. This time there will be a spot prize of $500 for a lucky punter picked by the ticket number so keep hold of your ticket.

Last years event ‘Kahungunu Kapa’ was in honour of Eric Ropiha one of the best known MÄori figures in horse racing so it was fitting that the Tewhatewha was awarded to his grandson who was the co-trainer of the winning horse owned by Lisa Latta from Manawatu. The Tewhatewha holds pride of place in Lisa Latta’s collection of Trophies.

The Tewhatewha again is the sponsored trophy which is a long-handled club that is shaped like an axe, formerly used in battle. The Tewhatewha is an indicator weapon which dictates strategy in battle and competition. As New Year approaches, the tewhatewha will be used as a pointer for things to come.

This year there will also be a Kapa haka group that will perform between the main races of the day. A first for the racing industry.

This event heralds the first day of the new year just as we herald the first day of the MÄori New year Matariki; announcing NgÄti Kahungunu standing proud and standing together with the region.

This event also acknowledges and celebrates our history and success in the racing industry with Eric Ropiha, Pat Waaka and others who were formidable in their time and recognises the many whÄnau members who are employed in this industry. Kahungunu Cup will be broadcast and televised throughout New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is galloping aboard this great summertime tradition and festival which offers a wonderful chance to experience the fun and excitement of country races. Whether you’re a first-time punter, a young family or a group of friends looking for a fun day in the sun, this event caters to everyone. We welcome all whÄnau to attend.

The Festival features a full day of fantastic entertainment that’s affordable for the whole family and we make it free for our whÄnau to experience. We open up this opportunity to all Kahungunu whÄnau and our partners and friends.

We have 500 free tickets to give away. Tickets are available from various offices from Monday 18 December. This is a pick up only. Be in fast because it’s first in first serve.