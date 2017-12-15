Preparations underway for the Mataatua Kapa Haka Festival

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:20

Thousands of people are expected for the two-day festival to be held at the Te Teko Racecourse on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February.

This prestigious competition will bring together the best kapa haka performers from across the Mataatua region to compete for the right to represent Mataatua waka at the Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Competition to be held in Wellington next year.

Hosted by Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki, the event will attract approximately 10,000 people throughout the two-days.

Ngati Awa Ki Rangitaiki Organising Committee spokesman and event manager, Larni Hepi said the committee is working hard preparing for the event."

"A lot goes into preparing for a big event like this, it requires a lot of funding, support and a lot of planning."

Ngati Awa ki Rangitaiki hosted the event in 2006. "It’s almost like a reunion, most of our committee members were involved last time, and almost all of our 100+ volunteers were too."

Mr. Hepi explained a sense of excitement brewing within the community, in anticipation of the huge influx of visitors expected for the event.

"Given the caliber of performers, the Mataatua competition is likely to be the biggest regional kapa haka competition in the country."

The full programme will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the Mataatua Kapa Haka Festival are available to purchase online via www.mataatuakapahaka.co.nz or eventfinda.