Preparation in full swing for Napier Girls' High art exhibition

As the year comes to a close a busy committee of student parents have been working behind the scenes laying the groundwork for the 2018 Tremains Affordable Art Exhibition, Napier Girls' High School annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser, held over the weekend Friday 9 - Sunday 11 March 2018, will give local art lovers the opportunity to purchase over 300 pieces of artwork from more than 80 professional artists from throughout New Zealand, as well as art by Napier Girls’ High School students and teachers.

The funds raised from the 2018 Tremains Affordable Art Exhibition will be used to help students make well-informed choices for health, wellbeing and other support initiatives.

The exhibition now has its own website - www.affordableartex.nz - where visitors can view the contributing artists' work. Over 80 artists expected to be exhibiting. The event, in its fourth year and is promising to be bigger and better than ever.

Already committed is Napier local Tony Harrington whose art explores issues and instances drawn from Aotearoa New Zealand's cultural landscape, by using recycled timbers and found objects, which are then constructed into wall hung works with hand painted imagery and designs.

Other artists that will be exhibiting include Cam Munroe, Angela Maritz, Barbara Franklet, Christine Parnell, Mat Scott and Lee-Ann Dixon. More artists are being signed up every day and their bios, along with examples of their works, will be profiled on the website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The 2018 exhibition will also see the return of the Pop-Up Gallery, where art and design items can be purchased for between $5 and $150. Year-on- year the gallery has become progressively more popular with many of the items on sale coming from some of the same artists in the exhibition.

The event's opening night gala will be held on Friday 9 March from 5.30pm and tickets can be purchased now at affordableartex.nz for $35pp. The event is R18 and includes drinks and canapés by award-winning chef Terry Lowe (ex Blackbarn Kitchen), and the opportunity to be the first to view and purchase the art on sale. All art will be for sale on the night and the Pop-Up Gallery will also be open.

Also on offer are five bumper-sized raffles, with prizes donated by artists and local Hawke's Bay businesses, collectively valued at over $2500. Check out the five raffle packages on the website.

Tickets will be available a month or so out from the event, at the beginning of Term 1, 2018.