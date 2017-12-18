Live archaeology for kids at Kerikeri

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 11:04

Looking for a cool holiday activity for kids these school holidays?

Heritage New Zealand is organising a live archaeological experience at Quince’s Landing - a 10 minute drive from Kerikeri - on January 3 (starts 3pm and runs to about 5.30pm - follow signposts from Wharau Road).

Te Ika Hari Raumati [Happy Summer Fishing] will use an existing archaeological stone fish trap in Quinces Landing Road off Wharau Road on the Kerikeri Inlet where Heritage New Zealand staff will demonstrate how Maori in the area, and later Pakeha, used the trap to catch fish.

Participants will also be able to learn some other traditional skills like making a knife out of obsidian to cut and scale the fish.

"This is a really great opportunity for young people in particular to engage with archaeology and Maori heritage in a fun, hands-on way," says Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

"We’ll be carefully using an existing stone fish trap - which we believe is well over 150 years old - to show people how they worked."

Those taking part will learn how the fish trap was constructed, how it works - and how effective it is in catching fish.

"We’ve caught a good number of fish using the fish trap in the past and this time round we’ll be looking to repeat that result," says Bill.

Participants will be limited to 60, and children taking part will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Old clothes, suitable shoes (rock hoppers or gumboots) and sunscreen will be needed on the day.

"We’re looking to start at 3pm sharp on January 3 and end at about 5.30pm," says Bill.

The event is free, though bookings are essential - to book contact Heritage New Zealand’s Northland office on Ph 09-407-0471 or email bedwards@heritage.org.nz

What: Te Ika Hari Raumati [Happy Summer Fishing]

Where: The fish trap along Wharau Road, Kerikeri Inlet (watch for signs)

When: Starts 3pm Wednesday January 3, 2018

Bookings essential - children must be accompanied by an adult.